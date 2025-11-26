Colombian President Gustavo Petro has alleged that Washington’s pressure campaign on Venezuela is driven by oil interests rather than anti-narcotics efforts.

Petro argued on Tuesday in an interview with CNN that Venezuela’s vast oil reserves are central to US policy.

“(Oil) is at the heart of the matter,” he said, adding that US President Donald Trump is “not thinking about the democratisation of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking.”

The accusations came amid ramped-up US military activity in the Caribbean and the Pacific. The Colombian leader has been at odds with Trump since the US president returned to the White House in January.

Petro compared US actions to imperialism, accusing the US of trying to impose its will on neighbours, according to CNN.

The Colombian president has recently faced numerous actions from the US, including the revocation of his visa in September and sanctions by the Treasury Department in October, which accused him of playing a “role in the global illicit drug trade.”

Petro, who was a member of the M-19 guerrilla movement that was active in the 1970s and 1980s, has rejected the claims.

Related TRT World - Colombia's Petro orders halt in intelligence sharing with US amid Caribbean tensions

Allegations