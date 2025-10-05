POLITICS
2 min read
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Syria held landmark elections for its People’s Assembly with extended polling hours as the new transitional government seeks reform and cohesion.
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Observers monitored the elections to ensure a smooth voting process. / AP
October 5, 2025

Syrian authorities extended voting hours in Damascus and several major cities in the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, the first since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

“Voting has been extended in Damascus and major cities in some provinces, while polling has ended in rural Damascus and several other centres,” Mohammed al Ahmad, head of Syria’s Supreme Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, told state media.

He said the process is “progressing smoothly, and Syrians are proud to witness their first real experience in choosing representatives for the People’s Assembly.”

President Ahmed al Sharaa arrived at the National Library polling centre in Damascus to observe the electoral process, local media reported.

RelatedTRT World - Syria looks for economic rebirth as nation treads a new path after Assad

All eyes on results

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and public broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya, 1,578 candidates are competing for 210 seats in the People’s Assembly, with women making up 14 percent of the candidates.

One-third of the seats are appointed directly by the president, while the remaining two-thirds are elected by designated “electoral bodies” in each district.

Recommended

Observers from diplomatic missions and accredited ambassadors were present at the National Library centre to monitor the elections.

Electoral Committee spokesperson Nawar Najma said polling was initially scheduled to end at 12 pm local time (0900GMT) but could be extended until 4 pm (1300GMT) to accommodate all eligible voters.

Final results are expected to be announced at a press conference on Monday or Tuesday.

Since Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new transitional government has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and expanding cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Al Sharaa’s new transitional administration was formed in January.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan: Türkiye, Syria won’t allow turmoil as Ankara pushes peace, regional cooperation

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast