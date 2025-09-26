The United Nations has warned of devastating consequences for civilians in Gaza as Israeli forces intensified air strikes on the besieged enclave.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that "Israeli forces have stepped up their attacks over the past 24 hours, with devastating consequences for civilians.

On average, this meant an air strike every eight or nine minutes."

He said UN teams monitoring population movement "counted about 16,500 displaced people from Northern Gaza to the south" on Thursday alone.

Dujarric added that aid workers remain stationed along displacement routes to provide psychosocial first aid, refer people to specialised services when needed, and educate new arrivals on the risks of unexploded ordnance.