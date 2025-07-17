Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Syria during a phone call with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, reaffirming Türkiye’s continued support for the Syrian people.

On Thursday, President Erdogan described the Israeli strikes as unacceptable and warned that Israel’s aggression poses a serious threat to regional stability.

He underscored Türkiye’s commitment to standing by Syria, pledging ongoing support as the country faces mounting challenges.

The Turkish leader also welcomed the ceasefire recently reached with the Druze community in Syria, describing it as a positive development.

President al Sharaa, for his part, thanked Erdogan for Türkiye’s support for Syria’s political unity, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty.