TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
The Turkish president describes the Israeli strikes as unacceptable and warns that Israel’s aggression poses a serious threat to regional stability.
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes the ceasefire recently reached with the Druze community in Syria. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
July 17, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Syria during a phone call with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, reaffirming Türkiye’s continued support for the Syrian people.

On Thursday, President Erdogan described the Israeli strikes as unacceptable and warned that Israel’s aggression poses a serious threat to regional stability. 

He underscored Türkiye’s commitment to standing by Syria, pledging ongoing support as the country faces mounting challenges.

The Turkish leader also welcomed the ceasefire recently reached with the Druze community in Syria, describing it as a positive development.

President al Sharaa, for his part, thanked Erdogan for Türkiye’s support for Syria’s political unity, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Recommended

Turkish-backed mediation ends clashes 

Security sources reported on Thursday that diplomatic efforts, led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin, helped broker a ceasefire in Syria’s Sweida province.

The two-day clashes in the Druze-majority province, which saw government-aligned forces enter the fray, threatened to destabilise a region that had remained relatively insulated from Syria’s broader civil conflict in recent years.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said the attacks killed more than 30 people and injured nearly 100.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties