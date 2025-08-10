Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Türkiye and European countries have held rallies and marches in solidarity with besieged Palestinians in Gaza, demanding an end to Israel's carnage on the enclave.
Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square on Saturday evening following evening prayers to voice their opposition to Israel’s ongoing genocide and forced starvation in Gaza.
The demonstration, which included both non-governmental organisations and many members of the public, proceeded with a march toward the historic Ayasofya Mosque.
Brits took to the streets in London on Saturday to protest the attacks and demand an immediate ceasefire as part of the 30th National March for Palestine.
Hundreds of thousands marched towards the Prime Minister's Office from central Russell Square under the theme: "Stop Starving Gaza."
Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), one of the organisers of nationwide pro-Palestine rallies, wrote on X before the protest that Israel is starving Palestinians in Gaza to death. "Our government must take action to end Israel's genocide," it noted.
Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd shouted slogans, including one that criticised the British government "for being complicit" in the genocide.
Sweden, the Netherlands
Hundreds in Stockholm protested Israeli plans to occupy Gaza.
The protesters gathered in the Odenplan area with various signs that denounced Israeli attacks and US support for Israel.
The demonstrators later marched toward the Foreign Ministry.
Israel's war Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's widely opposed occupation plans on early Friday.
Many also took to the streets in Amsterdam to protest the plan and Western support for Israel.
The demonstration demanded immediate, unrestricted aid delivery into Gaza.
Spain, Switzerland
Several pro-Palestine rallies were held in Spain, including Madrid, to protest Israeli attacks and starvation in Gaza.
Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters shouted "End to genocide" during the rally in Madrid.
Some banged pots and pans to protest the starvation in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Thousands gathered at Jardin Anglais in Geneva to protest the forced starvation and its related deaths in Gaza from the Israeli blockade.
The crowd staged a sit-in during the demonstration while protesting Israeli attacks by shouting in English, French and Arabic.
Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters banged pots and pans to raise awareness about the starvation in Gaza.
The crowd also demanded an end to international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians.
Israel's genocide in Gaza
Israel has killed over 61,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in the blockaded enclave since 2023.
Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.
Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.
Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.