For Reza Khosravni, an Iranian businessman, these are trying times. Last month, the world was on the edge as Iran and Israel struck each other with missiles and bombs as concerns rose of a wider conflict.

More than 900 people were killed in Iran, including civilians who became victims of Israeli air strikes on residential buildings. The bombs have gone silent and the fear of a nuclear fallout subsided. But Khosravni says the real damage has already started.

“It feels like I’m watching history repeat itself, just with higher stakes and fewer lifelines,” he tells TRT World, speaking on the sidelines of a recent trade expo in Urumqi, China.

Khosravni used an alias and requested his real identity is not disclosed to protect his business contacts.

He’s head of his family’s trading and logistics business that depends on imports and using international payments systems.

“The world sees missiles. We see broken partnerships, frozen goods, and shattered trust.”

He’s the third generation to run the company, inheriting a legacy of endurance through revolution, war, and sanctions. But even that hardened resilience is being tested by the latest escalation.

“My father ran the business during the Iran-Iraq war. I was a child then, but I remember the silence at the dinner table when news came of another trade route shut down, another container lost at sea. He once told me, ‘In wartime, your goods become hostages, and your partners become ghosts.’ I didn’t fully understand it then. I do now.”

Since the first wave of Israeli strikes on June 13, 2025, he has seen multiple international clients suspend their operations with his company, many of them long-term partners from Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Caucasus.

“They’re not pulling out because they dislike us. They’re scared. Scared that even a whiff of association with Iran might lead to their assets being frozen or their business blacklisted.”

The impact has been swift and brutal. “Shipping insurance has exploded. What used to be a 1.2 percent war risk premium has jumped to 4.7 percent. That’s enough to kill margins entirely for small and medium-sized companies like ours.”

Banking has become a logistical nightmare.

“Even before the war, international transfers were tough. Now, they’re almost impossible. SWIFT is a dead end. We’ve gone back to using hawala networks to keep operations going,” he says, referring to the informal payments system used in some Asian economies.

“It’s like we’ve been flung back into the 1980s, only this time with digital surveillance and tighter restrictions.”

The fallout of the war is now showing up in his company’s hallways.