An international film festival has become the latest battleground in what critics describe as a systematic effort by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to suppress solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting denied permission for the screening of 19 films scheduled at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala, including several acclaimed movies on Palestine, including Palestine 36, co-produced by TRT, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, and All That’s Left of You.

Authorities in the southwestern province of Kerala, however, defied the decision of the central government and have decided to proceed with screenings.

The central government did not cite any reason for its attempt to stop the screening of the films exploring Palestinian life under Israeli occupation.

Achin Vanaik, author and political analyst based in New Delhi, tells TRT World that the denial reflects the “systematic and behind-the-scenes determination” of Modi’s BJP party to suppress public expressions of support for Palestine.

He points to the government’s “consistent pro-Israel stance” since October 2023, as New Delhi continued arms supplies to Israel amid genocide and refused to criticise Tel Aviv’s actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank amid rising civilian death toll .

The latest act of cultural censorship at the film event appears in line with a larger pattern of repression in India, where pro-Palestine voices are increasingly marginalised.

Since 2023, solidarity protests across the country have been routinely denied permission or dispersed, often under the pretext of maintaining law and order.

Symbolic acts like displaying the Palestinian flag , wearing the keffiyeh, or even social media posts have been treated as subversive.

In Hindutva-dominated online spaces, pro-Israel narratives have flourished, frequently equating Palestinian resistance with threats to India and amplifying anti-Islam tropes that link Indian Muslims to Hamas.

Vanaik describes this as part of the ideological alignment between Hindutva and Zionism.

“This repression is not so much the result of any pressure from Israel. It comes from the ideological kinship (the BJP) feels between Hindutva and Zionism as forms of a racist and exclusionary nationalism,” he says.

While Israel’s “foundational exclusivity” targets Palestinians, it aligns with Hindutva's anti-Muslim framework that views the Palestinian cause through a religious prism, he adds.

“(Hindutva’s) relationship to Zionist Israel is in certain ways that of a learner to a teacher,” he says.

India has traditionally supported a two-state solution . Its founding fathers, including Mahatma Gandhi and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, unequivocally supported the cause of Palestine.

Even though India recognised Israel in 1950, its relations with the Zionist state remained lukewarm for the first four decades.

On the other hand, successive Indian governments forged close relations with the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and its leader Yasser Arafat.

New Delhi established a full diplomatic relationship with Tel Aviv only in 1992. That was because India, at that time, sought closer ties with the US, a staunch backer of Israel, following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was India’s close Cold War-era ally.