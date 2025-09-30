US President Donald Trump has raised hopes of an end to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, laying out a 20-point peace plan that has found rare support from Muslim and Arab nations seeking to end the suffering of Palestinians in the devastated enclave.

Trump’s peace plan aims to form a transitional governance led by “a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee”, which will be overseen and supervised by the ‘Board of Peace’, an international transitional body chaired by the US President.

There will be other members and heads of state, including former UK PM Tony Blair.

While the plan has pledged a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, it will still allow Israeli military presence in the enclave.

Trump's Gaza plan reflects the latest international attempt “to fill a governance vacuum with a structure that looks credible to international actors and funders, while keeping Hamas excluded and the Palestinian Authority at arm’s length until it completes reforms,” says Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King's College in the United Kingdom.

According to Krieg, the only short-term resolution for ensuring stability in Gaza is the formation of a technocratic transitional governance backed by regional and international stakeholders.

“But its success depends on two things: that it is genuinely temporary, and that it leads to a clearly defined political horizon,” Krieg tells TRT World.

Krieg warns if the plan does not come up with “a rigid timeline”, it might turn into “another semi-permanent trusteeship, foreign in character and fragile in legitimacy”, which could lead to a trust gap between the transitional body and Palestinians.

Palestinian response

The plan requires Hamas to respond within 72 hours after the Netanyahu government accepts the proposal. Netanyahu, who held a press conference with Trump on Monday, stated that his government has accepted it.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which the plan envisioned reforming to govern Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, responded positively to Trump’s 20-point peace proposal, as did several leading Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE, along with Muslim countries such as Türkiye and Indonesia.

The PA stated that it aims to form "a modern, democratic and unarmed state that adheres to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power," pledging to move toward positive and constructive relations with the US and all other parties.

Dr Mahjoob Zweiri, a non-resident senior fellow at the Doha-based Middle East Council on Global Affairs, described the plan as “not new”, adding that it is just another version of old proposals similar to Trump’s first-term Abraham Accords.

“It’s not perfect and it’s not something that will make Palestinians and everyone supporting them happy,” Zweiri tells TRT World, pointing at the elusive promises of Palestinian self-determination in the 20-point plan.