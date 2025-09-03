Gaza’s starvation death toll has now reached 367, including 131 children, as six more people, including one child, died of Israel’s forced starvation and severe malnutrition in the last 24 hours, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave reported on Wednesday.

The ministry said 89 of the deaths, 16 of them children, occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza City a famine zone last month.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people were killed in fresh Israeli army attacks in Gaza, medics and the health officials said.

Medical sources told Anadolu that five people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck a residential building in western Gaza.

Another home was hit by an army helicopter in central Gaza City, resulting in the death of three people, they added.

Israeli forces also targeted tents sheltering displaced civilians in the vicinity of the Ranteesi Specialist Hospital in the Nasr neighbourhood of the same city.

A number of injuries, including severe wounds, were reported.

Israeli warplanes hit a residential building in the Nasr neighbourhood, injuring several others.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to detonate homes by blowing up booby-trapped robots in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, Gaza, under an occupation plan.