TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Future strategy roadmap for Islamic institutions discussed in Istanbul, focusing on innovation, risk management, cooperation, bringing together executives, more from Islamic banks.
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
High level officials, experts and private sector representatives are gathering at the event. / User Upload
May 30, 2025

The 2nd edition of the Global Islamic Economy Summit of AlBaraka has begun in Istanbul to focus on empowering Islamic financial and non-financial institutions to help achieve their goals of sustainable growth and leave an effect on the global economy via new strategies.

The two-day summit, which starts on Friday, was organised in collaboration with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Albaraka Turk Bank, Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

High level officials, experts and private sector representatives are gathering at the event.

The summit is focused on increasing operational efficiency, encouraging innovation, strengthening risk management, promoting financial participation and supporting cooperation among industry stakeholders by developing a deeper understanding of Islamic principles.

"We look to create new roads”

Recommended

High-level discussions on the integration of Islamic economic principles are expected at the summit.

Yousef Hassan Khalawi, the secretary-general of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, said at the opening ceremony: "We look to create new roads, not just to walk on a new roads. We are creating in Istanbul, Medina, London, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Cairo and many others."

As part of the Islamic ecosystem, more and more initiatives should be created, he added.

RelatedIstanbul hosts World Halal Summit, Halal Expo, marking halal economy potential

Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh