TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye sends condolences over heavy casualties in Pakistan floods
Türkiye mourns lives lost in Pakistan as flash floods and landslides wreak havoc across multiple provinces and communities
Türkiye sends condolences over heavy casualties in Pakistan floods
Most casualties occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while communications were cut off in several affected areas. / AA
August 16, 2025

Türkiye on Saturday extended condolences to Pakistan over the loss of hundreds of lives in Pakistan due to floods.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan," it added.

According to Pakistani authorities on Saturday, the death toll from flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Pakistan rose to 321.

Most of the dead are in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said 307 people were killed.

Five people have been reported killed in Gilgit-Baltistan province and nine others in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Recommended

Communications in multiple areas have also been cut off due to mobile phone towers being damaged.

RelatedTRT Global - Death toll exceeds 300 as monsoon floods ravage Pakistan

More floods expected

The National Disaster Management Authority has warned of another spell of monsoon rains from Friday until September 10.

Authorities also cautioned that the rise in temperatures accelerated the melting of snow and glaciers across high-altitude regions, increasing water flows in rivers.

Monsoon rains, which typically last from June to September, often cause destruction across South Asia, including Pakistan, but climate change has increased their unpredictability and intensity in recent years.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria