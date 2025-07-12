Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a historic turning point in Türkiye’s decades-long fight against terrorism, following the symbolic disarmament of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history," Erdogan said on Saturday, calling the move a decisive step toward ending what he described as a “47-year scourge of terrorism.”

On Friday, 30 PKK terrorists burned their weapons at the mouth of a cave in northern Iraq — a highly symbolic act interpreted by Ankara as the beginning of the group's dismantlement.

The development marks one of the most significant gestures in the long-running terror campaign against Türkiye by the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the US, and the EU.

“As of yesterday, the scourge of terrorism has entered the process of ending,” Erdogan said. “Türkiye has begun to close a painful and tearful chapter. The doors of a great, powerful Türkiye have been flung wide open.”

Moving forward for terror-free Türkiye

Framing the moment as both national healing and a strategic victory, Erdogan reiterated his government’s commitment to a terror-free Türkiye, pledging to move forward with unity and legal reform.