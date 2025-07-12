TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
Erdogan has declared the end of a “47-year scourge” as PKK terrorists begin disarmament in northern Iraq, marking a symbolic step toward a terror-free Türkiye and a new national era.
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
President Erdogan has reiterated his government’s commitment to a terror-free Türkiye. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 12, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a historic turning point in Türkiye’s decades-long fight against terrorism, following the symbolic disarmament of PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history," Erdogan said on Saturday, calling the move a decisive step toward ending what he described as a “47-year scourge of terrorism.”

On Friday, 30 PKK terrorists burned their weapons at the mouth of a cave in northern Iraq — a highly symbolic act interpreted by Ankara as the beginning of the group's dismantlement. 

RelatedTRT Global - PKK terror weapons go up in smoke

The development marks one of the most significant gestures in the long-running terror campaign against Türkiye by the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the US, and the EU.

“As of yesterday, the scourge of terrorism has entered the process of ending,” Erdogan said. “Türkiye has begun to close a painful and tearful chapter. The doors of a great, powerful Türkiye have been flung wide open.”

Moving forward for terror-free Türkiye

Framing the moment as both national healing and a strategic victory, Erdogan reiterated his government’s commitment to a terror-free Türkiye, pledging to move forward with unity and legal reform.

Recommended

“We'll set up a commission in our parliament to discuss the legal requirements of the process,” he announced. “We will work together, shoulder to shoulder, and we’ll overcome all obstacles.”

Erdogan emphasised that the achievement belongs not just to the government but to the entire Turkish nation. 

“Türkiye has won, my nation has won. Turks, Kurds, Arabs—every one of our 86 million citizens has won,” he said.

“Whatever we do, we do it for Türkiye, for our nation, for our independence, for our future.”

Underscoring his firm stance on national sovereignty, Erdogan declared: “We will not let anyone trample on our country’s honour, and we will never bow our heads. We will not participate in any initiative that threatens our unity, homeland, nation, or peace.”

As the country looks ahead, Erdogan framed the moment as the beginning of a new era. “Today, the dawn of a great and powerful Türkiye is breaking,” he said. “We are pursuing our project for a terror-free Türkiye with this understanding. This is the Century of Türkiye.”

RelatedTRT Global - UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties