BIZTECH
2 min read
Japan sees ‘progress’ but confirms no ‘deal yet’ in US tariff talks
Japan is pushing for lifting tariffs imposed by Trump as talks with the US continue slowly.
Japan sees ‘progress’ but confirms no ‘deal yet’ in US tariff talks
Japan’s economy faces challenges while tariff talks with the US remain ongoing. / AP
June 7, 2025

Japan said on Saturday it was making "progress" in talks aimed at easing US President Donald Trump's tariffs but cautioned that the two sides have not found "a point of agreement yet".

Japan, a key US ally and its biggest investor, is subject to the same 10 percent baseline tariffs imposed on most nations plus steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminium.

Trump also announced an additional 24 percent "reciprocal" tariff on Japan in early April but later paused it along with similar measures on other countries until early July.

Japan wants all levies announced by Trump lifted.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump ups steel and aluminium tariffs to 50%, celebrates Japan deal

Trump-Ishiba meeting

Recommended

During a fifth round of talks, "we further made progress towards an agreement", Ryosei Akazawa, Tokyo's trade envoy, told Japanese reporters in Washington.

But, he added: "We've not been able to find a point of agreement yet".

Akazawa said Tokyo was hoping to seal a deal "as soon as possible", however, talks may still be ongoing when a summit of the Group of Seven wealthy nations starts on June 15.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump are reportedly planning to hold bilateral talks around the time of the G7 summit in Canada.

Washington's 25-percent auto tariffs are particularly painful for Tokyo, with roughly eight percent of all Japanese jobs tied to the sector.

Japan's economy, the world's fourth largest, contracted 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2025, adding to pressure on the unpopular Ishiba ahead of upper house elections expected in July.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit