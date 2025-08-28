WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel flattens Al Zeitoun: Over 1,500 homes demolished amid Gaza City offensive
As Israel intensifies its ground operation, drones and explosive-laden robots leave southern Al Zeitoun in ruins, displacing most of its residents and raising international outcry over alleged war crimes.
Israel flattens Al Zeitoun: Over 1,500 homes demolished amid Gaza City offensive
Palestinians inspect the debris of a building in Gaza City's southern Al Zeitoun neighbourhood. / AFP
August 28, 2025

Israel has demolished more than 1,500 homes in the Al Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City since launching a ground operation earlier this month, said the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency, said no buildings remain standing in the southern part of the neighbourhood following Israel's approval around the beginning of the month of its plan to occupy Gaza.

The Israeli army has employed construction machinery alongside bomb-laden robots, detonating seven sites daily while using quadcopter drones to drop explosives on house rooftops, Bassal said.

The weapons have intensified the scale of destruction in the area, he added.

The systematic demolition has forced 80 percent of Al Zeitoun’s residents to migrate to western or northern areas of Gaza City, said Bassal.

RelatedTRT Global - Palestinians will see the day justice is served: Erdogan

Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan on August 8 to occupy Gaza City.

Recommended

The plan involves displacing approximately one million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city and occupying it after intense attacks.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

The war has devastated the enclave, which is facing an Israel-imposed famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Gaza City church committee vows to stay as Israel prepares occupation
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack