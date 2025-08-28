Israel has demolished more than 1,500 homes in the Al Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City since launching a ground operation earlier this month, said the Palestinian Civil Defence.
Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency, said no buildings remain standing in the southern part of the neighbourhood following Israel's approval around the beginning of the month of its plan to occupy Gaza.
The Israeli army has employed construction machinery alongside bomb-laden robots, detonating seven sites daily while using quadcopter drones to drop explosives on house rooftops, Bassal said.
The weapons have intensified the scale of destruction in the area, he added.
The systematic demolition has forced 80 percent of Al Zeitoun’s residents to migrate to western or northern areas of Gaza City, said Bassal.
Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan on August 8 to occupy Gaza City.
The plan involves displacing approximately one million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city and occupying it after intense attacks.
Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.
The war has devastated the enclave, which is facing an Israel-imposed famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.