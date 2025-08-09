WAR ON GAZA
Tens of thousands rally in Istanbul to protest Israel's genocide, forced starvation in Gaza
Demonstrators march from Beyazit Square to Ayasofya Mosque, calling for urgent international action to end suffering in Gaza.
Israeli military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by hunger and starvation. / AA
August 9, 2025

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square on Saturday evening following evening prayers to voice their opposition to Israel’s ongoing genocide and forced starvation in Gaza.

The demonstration, which included both non-governmental organisations and many members of the public, proceeded with a march toward the historic Ayasofya Mosque.

Participants sought to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis and express solidarity with the people of Gaza amid escalating violence and severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

Organisers called on the international community to take urgent action to end the suffering.

Israel has faced mounting outrage for its genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by hunger and starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

