Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has welcomed Syrian Interior Minister Anas Hattab at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where a meeting focused on deepening cooperation in security and governance between the two countries took place.

“Strengthening security in Syria is of vital importance for consolidating internal peace, economic development, and social welfare,” Yilmaz said on Monday in a statement on X, reiterating Türkiye’s continued support for Syria’s stability and territorial integrity.

He emphasised Ankara’s commitment to backing Syria’s institutional development and promoting a governance model that is inclusive of all societal segments.

“Our wish is for our Syrian brothers and sisters to equally enjoy fundamental rights and freedoms under an inclusive and legitimate administration,” he added.