Washington, DC, — After forty-one days of deadlock, the US Senate has finally moved a step closer to reopening the government.

In a rare display of bipartisanship, several Democrats joined Republicans to advance a stopgap measure aimed at restoring federal funding.

The vote marks the first real movement in weeks, offering a ray of relief as the shutdown’s toll continues to ripple through the US: grounded flights, unpaid workers, and delayed food assistance for millions reliant on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP) benefits.

Where things stand now

US Senate is reconvening after a deal was passed late on Sunday night.

The key procedural hurdle on a bipartisan funding bill, voting 60-40, was overcome, and the bill now advances toward final passage.

This means the federal government could reopen after 41 days or so — the longest shutdown in US history.

If it passes the Senate intact, the bill will then head to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson has signalled support but faces pushback from some Democrats and hardline Republicans.



Johnson called the breakthrough "long overdue" and a relief after the stalemate drained an estimated $18 billion from the US economy and left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without paychecks.

The Speaker said the goal is to pass the resolution as quickly as possible to get it to President Donald Trump's desk, whom he says is "very anxious" to get the government reopened after 41 days.

How the deal came together



The shutdown started on October 1, 2025, when the US Congress failed to pass full-year spending bills amid disputes over immigration enforcement funding and disaster aid.

Republicans, holding slim majorities in both chambers, pushed for steeper cuts to non-defence programmes, while Democrats demanded protections for health programmes.

Talks dragged for weeks, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejecting short-term "clean" funding bills unless they included a one-year extension of Affordable Care Act premium subsidies set to expire December 31.

A breakthrough came over the weekend after Senate Majority Leader John Thune floated a compromise: a short-term funding patch plus commitments for future votes on Democratic priorities.

Eight Democrats Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Jacky Rosen, Tim Kaine, Angus King, and Jeanne Shaheen, crossed the aisle to provide the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

Thune credited "cooler heads" in private negotiations, while Schumer called it a "necessary evil" to avoid deeper economic pain.

Trump blamed Democrats for the prolonged shutdown but added that he stands ready to work with both parties to solve this problem once the government is open.

What's in the Bill and what's missing?

The package funds the government through January 30, 2026, buying time for full appropriations next year.



Here are the key inclusions:

*Full-year funding for Veterans Affairs, agriculture, and energy departments.

*Emergency disaster aid for hurricane-hit states like Florida and North Carolina.

*Reversal of recent federal worker furloughs and back pay guarantees.

*A three-month extension for highway and transportation programmes to prevent infrastructure delays.

Notably absent: The ACA subsidy extension Democrats sought, which would have capped out-of-pocket premiums for 9 million lower-income enrollees.