Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to "make new contributions toward promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world."
Xi made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Macron in Beijing on Thursday and told the French president that the two countries should uphold multilateralism.
Earlier, the Chinese president held an official welcoming ceremony for Macron as he arrived on a three-day state visit on Wednesday.
"Both China and France are independent, visionary, and responsible major countries and constructive forces in promoting multipolarity in the world and solidarity and cooperation among humanity," Xi told Macron, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
"China is ready to work with France to uphold equal dialogue and open cooperation," said Xi.
He added that Beijing was ready to work with Paris to "strive for further steady progress in China-France comprehensive strategic partnership ... to fully demonstrate the strategic value of this partnership and make new contributions toward promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world, as well as universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation."
The Chinese leader also called for “eliminating interference” in bilateral ties toward developing a "steady relationship."
He said the world was undergoing rapid changes and the two countries “should demonstrate their responsibility, uphold the banner of multilateralism … and firmly stand on the right side of history," according to the daily South China Morning Post.
The two leaders also attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents and the closing ceremony of the seventh meeting of the China-France Business Council in Beijing.
‘A more splendid chapter’
Xi and Macron agreed that the two sides "will commit to working" in four areas, including "strengthening political mutual trust, expanding practical cooperation," promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and furthering the "reform and improvement" of global governance, according to Mao.
"The two sides will understand and support each other on matters involving each other’s core interests and major concerns," the spokesperson said.
Beijing and Paris "will facilitate balanced development of bilateral economic and trade relations, expand two-way investment, and provide a fair, transparent, nondiscriminatory, and predictable business environment for companies of the two countries," she added.
"The two sides will strengthen strategic communication and collaboration, uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, and work for a more just and equitable global governance system," Mao also said.
Addressing the business council, Xi said the two countries "are expanding economic and trade cooperation to more areas and enhancing its resilience."
"The two sides should renew the original aspiration for establishing diplomatic relations, seize opportunities to deepen cooperation, and work for the steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations," said the Chinese president.
"Together, the two countries will jointly open up a more splendid chapter in cooperation and address the uncertainty in today’s world with the stability of China-France relations," he added.