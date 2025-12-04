Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to "make new contributions toward promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world."

Xi made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Macron in Beijing on Thursday and told the French president that the two countries should uphold multilateralism.

Earlier, the Chinese president held an official welcoming ceremony for Macron as he arrived on a three-day state visit on Wednesday.

"Both China and France are independent, visionary, and responsible major countries and constructive forces in promoting multipolarity in the world and solidarity and cooperation among humanity," Xi told Macron, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

"China is ready to work with France to uphold equal dialogue and open cooperation," said Xi.

He added that Beijing was ready to work with Paris to "strive for further steady progress in China-France comprehensive strategic partnership ... to fully demonstrate the strategic value of this partnership and make new contributions toward promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world, as well as universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation."

The Chinese leader also called for “eliminating interference” in bilateral ties toward developing a "steady relationship."

He said the world was undergoing rapid changes and the two countries “should demonstrate their responsibility, uphold the banner of multilateralism … and firmly stand on the right side of history," according to the daily South China Morning Post.

The two leaders also attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents and the closing ceremony of the seventh meeting of the China-France Business Council in Beijing.