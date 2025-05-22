Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and said Beijing supports the EU with more strategic autonomy.

During the phone conversation on Thursday, Xi said that since his visit to France last May, cooperation between the two countries has made a lot of progress.

“China always views Europe as an independent pole in a multipolar world, and supports an EU enjoying more strategic autonomy,” Xi said, according to a statement on X by Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Related Xi Jinping arrives in France, with Macron to push on Ukraine and trade



The Chinese president added that his country is willing to work with the EU to meet global challenges and achieve outcomes that benefit both, and the world.

“China and France, as two permanent members of the UN Security Council, independent major countries, and founders and builders of the postwar international order, should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, uphold the authority and standing of the UN, safeguard international trade rules and world economic order, and practice true multilateralism,” he said.

Xi also stressed that the two sides need to enhance strategic communication, build consensus and seize opportunities to deepen cooperation in investment, aviation, space, nuclear energy and other traditional areas.



“While expanding cooperation into emerging areas such as the digital sector, green development, bio-pharmaceutics and silver economy, and enhance people-to-people ties to promote friendship between the two nations,” he suggested.

Macron reaffirmed France’s desire to continue building a strong economic relationship with China.