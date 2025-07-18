The UN has called on Israel to halt its ongoing deadly attacks on Gaza, warning that the current scale of destruction is "unacceptable".

"We've warned that it's unacceptable that so many buildings have been destroyed, that so many people have lost their homes, have been forced to flee, not once, but several times over the course of the last two years," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news conference on Friday.

Haq said that the UN has tracked extensive damage across the enclave since the war began in October 2023, using satellite data from UNOSAT.

"We continue to call on Israeli authorities to avoid the sort of destruction of Gaza that has been occurring since October 2023 and we once more, of course, call for a ceasefire," Haq said.

Highlighting the ongoing Israeli restrictions on humanitarian operations, he said: "Yesterday, seven out of our 13 attempts to coordinate the movement of aid workers and supplies with Israeli authorities were facilitated."

The approved missions enabled the delivery of fuel, water, generators, hygiene supplies, and medical aid.