French pollster Odoxa predicted for the first time that 30-year-old far-right leader Jordan Bardella would win the next presidential election, scheduled in 2027, no matter who his opponents would be.

The current president of far-right National Rally (RN) party, and heir to long-time leader Marine Le Pen, would garner more votes than anyone else if a presidential vote was held this week, Odoxa found surveying 1,000 people on November 19 and 20.

Depending on his opponents in a first round, he would get either 35 percent or 36 percent of the votes, Odoxa said, while he would win against all the other candidates making it to the second round.

"Unfortunately for Jordan Bardella and his supporters, and fortunately for everyone else, being the overwhelming favourite in a presidential election several months before it takes place is no guarantee of success," Odoxa said in the report released with the poll results.

In the past, Marine Le Pen and her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, both faced broad political alliances that defeated them three times in the second round of presidential elections.

Marine Le Pen, 57, was barred from seeking public office for five years after a court found her and some members of her party guilty in March of misappropriation of funds.

She has appealed the ruling.