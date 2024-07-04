France is going to crucial parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the leftist New Popular Front facing off against the country’s far-right alliance led by Jordan Bardella, who took over the mantle of his RN party from France’s poster-lady of anti-migrant sentiments, Marine Le Pen.

But ironically, Bardella’s strident anti-migrant stance is a contradiction to his own roots – he is the son of Italian and Algerian immigrants.

Le Pen's far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National: RN), which Bardella now leads, won a stunning 34 percent in the first round of voting last week.

Now Bardella’s biggest rivals are in the leftist alliance, which says that it aims to protect the country’s revolutionary democratic values, including migrant protection measures against Bardella’s “neo-fascist” party and its allies.

The leftist alliance received 28 percent while President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists declined to 20 percent in a shocking setback.

Analysts point out that if the far-right National Rally had managed to grab power earlier—Le Pen had unsuccessfully contested for presidency thrice—the 28-year-old Bardella possibly might not have become a French citizen due to the party’s anti-migrant restrictions.

In fact, Bardella could even become the prime minister with a good showing in Sunday’s second round.

“It’s actually a taboo at the National Rally to speak of Jordan Bardella’s immigrant background,” says Yasser Louati, a French political analyst and the head of the Committee for Justice & Liberties (CJL), a human rights organisation.

“He was reminded a couple of years ago when he said, ‘French people must have French names’. Well, Jordan is not necessarily French, being a foreign first name, so he was caught on that,” Louati tells TRT World.

“He is a descendant of an Algerian immigrant. We always see these patterns of people forgetting where they came from and being more royalist than the king himself,” he adds.

Bardella claims that immigration and the EU threaten the very “soul of France”, where one-fourth of the population has migrant ancestry. According to Bardella, immigrants like his grandparents make France face “annihilation”, putting the country’s “French identity and sovereignty” at stake.

As a result, Bardella pledges to take measures like abolishing the birthright to citizenship, a fundamental right that dates back to the 1789 French Revolution.

Bardella, whose ancestry includes at least one Muslim parent, also has harsh words about the presence of people who practice Islam.

He called towns and suburbs with Muslim majority as “Islamic Republic”, describing those areas as “lost areas of the French Republic”. Muslim presence in France gave him “the pain of becoming a foreigner in your own country,” he said in an interview.

What is Bardella’s ethnicity?

Bardella’s father, Olivier Bardella, was born to a family of Italian and Algerian descent in the late 1960s, while his mother, Luisa Bertelli-Mota, was of Italian origin.

Bardella’s maternal side came to France from Italy in the 1960s. His paternal grandfather, a carpenter-cabinetmaker, was also an Italian from the city of Lazio, who married the daughter of an Algerian migrant father, a construction worker.

Bardella’s paternal grandfather went to Morocco after he divorced his half-Algerian wife, married a Moroccan woman and converted to Islam, according to a recent investigation.