Nigerian Defence Minister Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has resigned, as the country faces escalating insecurity.

In a letter to President Bola Tinubu on Monday, Abubakar cited health reasons for stepping down. The president accepted the resignation and thanked him for his service, according to a statement from the president's special adviser.

Tinubu is expected to inform the Senate of Abubakar’s successor later this week.

The 63-year-old former minister served two terms as governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023 and was appointed by Tinubu on August 21 2023.

Nationwide insecurity