More than 300 students at Northwestern University in the US have been barred from registering for classes after refusing to complete a mandatory “anti-Semitism” training created by a pro-Israel organisation.

The module is facing criticism for promoting political indoctrination and whitewashing Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land, while also reigniting a debate over political influence and the limits of academic freedom on US campuses.

Didem Kaya Bayram was one of the students at the receiving end.

“When we refused to complete this training, the University put a registration hold on our accounts. This means you are not able to register for courses. This leads to the inactivation of international student's SEVIS documents and visas.”

According to Bayram, who is pursuing a PhD in Religious Studies and is also a mother of one, the risks went far beyond academics.

“Given the recent abhorrent collaboration of university administrations with providing the names of their pro-Palestine students to the Trump administration and ICE, we did not want to risk ourselves and our child by continuing to stay in the US,” she tells TRT World.

Northwestern is one of several universities that have implemented mandatory “anti-Semitism” training since the Trump administration pressured institutions to adopt federal definitions linking anti-Zionism to hate speech.

In Northwestern’s case, the university had informed students that completing two online modules, one on Islamophobia and another on anti-Semitism, was required to maintain enrollment.

The anti-Semitism module was developed by the Jewish United Fund (JUF), a Chicago-based pro-Israel organisation that has publicly opposed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Islamophobia video, on the other hand, designed by a corporate diversity consultancy, did not once mention Palestine or anti-Palestinian discrimination on campuses.

Bayram says the experience caused significant personal, academic, and financial losses for her and her family.

Yet she believes the focus should be “less on the undeserving victims, and more on the shameless perpetrators who, with complete impunity, have thrown the full weight of their institutions behind an ongoing genocide”.

“I refused to complete this so-called training because it is disrespectful and humiliating. I am a 32-year-old scholar invited to Northwestern on a fully funded PhD programme for the merit of my intellectual work,” Bayram says.

“Then I am being asked to sit down and nod in silence, watching the total erasure of the past and contemporary crimes against Palestinians. For what? A degree from an institution that is shamelessly supporting an ongoing genocide.”

Students who refused the mandatory training have now taken legal action , filing a federal class-action lawsuit against Northwestern University.

The lawsuit, filed on October 15 on behalf of Graduate Workers for Palestine and other affected students, alleges that Northwestern forced students to align with the institution’s political and cultural views by asking them to complete a training that equates criticism of Israel or Zionism with anti-Semitism.

According to the complaint, the university “has enacted policies and practices that prohibit expressions of Palestinian identity, culture, and advocacy for self-determination and silence those, including Jewish students, who express solidarity with Palestinians or even engage in critical academic engagement with Zionism.”

What the training teaches and omits