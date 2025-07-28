The UN's top humanitarian official has warned of an accelerating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, saying one in three people hasn't eaten "for days" and children are "wasting away" amid severe food aid shortages.

Tom Fletcher, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said on Sunday that despite Israel's decision to support a one-week scale-up of aid, massive amounts of aid are needed to stave off famine.

"The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is devastating. One in three people in Gaza hasn't eaten for days. People are being shot just trying to get food to feed their families," Fletcher said in a statement on X.

Initial reports indicated that more than 100 truckloads of aid were collected from crossings to be transported into Gaza.

"Vast amounts of aid are needed to stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis."

He called for urgent, sustained access, faster convoy clearances, multiple daily trips to crossings, consistent fuel supplies and safe humanitarian corridors free from attacks.

"Aid must not be blocked, delayed or come under fire," he said.

Fletcher also reiterated the UN's demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

"Ultimately, of course, we don't just need a pause — we need a permanent ceasefire," he said.