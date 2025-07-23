WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
Foreign Ministry slams move as unlawful and provocative, accuses Netanyahu government of fueling regional crises to hold onto power.
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
Foreign Ministry slams move as unlawful and provocative, accuses Netanyahu government of fueling regional crises to hold onto power / TRT World and Agencies
July 23, 2025

Türkiye has rejected a motion passed by the Israeli Knesset to annex the occupied West Bank, calling it "null and void" under international law and warning it poses a grave threat to regional stability.

"The West Bank is Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation since 1967," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Any attempt by Israel to annex it constitutes an illegitimate and provocative effort aimed at undermining peace efforts."

It added: "The Netanyahu government’s efforts to remain in power through violent policies and unlawful actions are leading to new crises each day, posing a serious threat to international order and regional security."

Recommended

The ministry called for immediate and binding action from the international community, stressing that "the legal and moral responsibilities of the international system must be fulfilled effectively" in the face of "genocidal Israel’s aggressiveness."

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East War.

Since the start of Israel’s latest military invasion in Gaza in late 2023, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion issued in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns