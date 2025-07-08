The disarmament of the terrorist PKK will bring "massive economic gains" to the region, Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said as he outlined his country's ambitious Islamic finance strategy and macroeconomic reform agenda during a high-profile visit to London.

Speaking at the UK-Türkiye Islamic Finance Forum in London on Tuesday, Simsek emphasised that Türkiye’s reorientation toward the West, saying: “We are re-anchoring to the West … and we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close.”

“... We are pulling out of geopolitical recessions of the last decade.”

He emphasised the continued importance of bilateral relations with the UK. “When the UK was in the EU, it was one of our greatest support. But even outside of the EU, we rely on the UK in making sure that we stay close and we work very closely together with the United States, European Union and the UK.”

He also underlined the country's unique geopolitical role as a mediator. “Türkiye is your best partner in terms of mediating conflicts and building peace — whether you talk about Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan, or stabilising Syria.”

About the disbanding and disarmament of the terrorist group PKK, Simsek said "it's happening" and the development would unlock “massive economic gains” and support “a more inclusive and democratic society.”

“Finally, when you think about a Turkish story, I just want to remind you that there is something real big happening. It may not be capturing headlines here, but after almost 50 years of terrorism against Türkiye ... the PKK has decided to disband itself and disarm and it's happening. This suggests massive economic gains, more inclusive and democratic society, and has prospects for regional integration," he said.

"We can read the table, and of course, you will get new engines of growth in Türkiye, because demographics is extremely favourable in the east and southeastern Türkiye. So this is the story. This is why you should consider it."

Strengthening economic fundamentals

Simsek also used his London engagements to promote Türkiye's macroeconomic reforms, highlighting recent progress on inflation, fiscal discipline, and external rebalancing.

“Our biggest challenge is inflation. Disinflation is underway. We hope that inflation will fall to single digits by 2027… Headline inflation was 72 percent last year. It’s currently 35 percent — still very high, but it’s coming down.”

The minister said that the current account deficit is narrowing, and Türkiye even recorded a surplus when excluding gold and energy imports.