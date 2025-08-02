WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UK slams Israel's 'disgusting' killing of starved Palestinians in aid queues
The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the UK government’s support for a two-state solution, describing it as "the only viable alternative" to resolve the conflict.
UK slams Israel's 'disgusting' killing of starved Palestinians in aid queues
Shooting civilians waiting for aid in Gaza is disgusting. / AA
August 2, 2025

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has issued a strong condemnation of recent Israeli attacks in Gaza on starved Palestinians waiting in aid lines, calling the shooting of civilians waiting for humanitarian aid "disgusting" and demanding accountability from Israel for these killings.

In remarks reported by The Guardian on Saturday, Lammy said, “Shooting civilians waiting for aid in Gaza is disgusting, and Israel must hold those involved accountable.”

The Foreign Secretary's comments come amid growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

At least seven more Palestinians, including a child, died of Israeli-enforced mass starvation and malnutrition in Gaza on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

The new deaths, recorded in the past 24 hours, brought the total number of Israeli-enforced starvation-related fatalities since October 2023 to 169, including 93 children, the ministry said in a statement.

Lammy also expressed a desire to visit the besieged enclave. “I would like to visit Gaza as soon as I am able to enter it,” he said.

Palestinian statehood

Recommended

Lammy emphasised that the recognition of a Palestinian state remains a powerful diplomatic tool.

“Recognising the State of Palestine is a card that can only be played once,” he noted, underlining the strategic importance of timing and consensus in international diplomacy.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would recognise the state of Palestine in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the "appalling situation" in Gaza and meets other conditions.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the UK government’s support for a two-state solution, describing it as "the only viable alternative" to resolve the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He also criticised those who advocate for a “Greater Israel” that excludes the possibility of a sovereign Palestinian state.

“There are voices determined to see a ‘Greater Israel’ without a Palestinian state, and I oppose them,” he said.

Lammy condemned the recent surge in settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

“Settler attacks are criminal and illegal acts that we condemn and seek to impose sanctions on,” he stated, in one of the strongest indications yet that the UK may consider punitive measures against individuals involved in such actions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards