Israel’s air strikes on Iran might not be unprecedented, but experts warn that the scope of the attack, which directly targeted nuclear sites, marks a dramatic escalation that could engulf a regional war.

Dr Hursit Dingil, an Ankara-based security analyst closely monitoring the developments, the nature and scale of the Israeli operation suggest a meticulously planned military campaign.

“Israel’s multi-phase, targeted aerial assault significantly degraded Iran’s military and nuclear command infrastructure.”

The death of senior Iranian officials, including the Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Major General Hossein Salami, is a major blow for Tehran, he says.

The strikes also eliminated nuclear scientists and damaged critical air defence systems, particularly those in western Iran.

Precision-guided munitions reportedly struck residential compounds in Tehran believed to house top IRGC leaders, while a broad array of military bases, missile sites and drone hubs were targeted across several provinces, including Kermanshah, Lorestan, Tabriz and Ahvaz.

“These strikes came roughly two months after the initiation of US-Iran nuclear negotiations in Muscat on April 12,” Dr Dingil noted.

But hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough had already been dashed.

“By the fourth round of talks, serious disagreements began to emerge, notably seen by the explosion at Bandar Abbas Port. The talks then resumed with a contentious fifth round.”

The central point of contention remained unchanged: Iran’s refusal to halt uranium enrichment. President Donald Trump, in a final bid to salvage diplomacy, sent a direct warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader — a warning that expired on June 12. The following day, Israel attacked Iran.

From a strategic perspective, the Israeli operation was not simply a preemptive strike but a continuation of previous suppression campaigns.

“This latest campaign appears to be a continuation of Israel’s previous air suppression operations (SEAD) conducted in April and October 2024, which significantly compromised Iran’s integrated air defence network.”

The breadth of the operation included advanced aerial assaults carried out by F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, with sequential targeting of radar installations, air defence networks, and command facilities.

The Natanz uranium enrichment complex—one of Iran’s most fortified nuclear sites—was reportedly hit with bunker-buster munitions, a move indicating the intensity of the strike.

“Crucially,” Dingil added, “the deliberate targeting of missile and UAV sites indicates an Israeli intent to limit Iran's retaliatory strike capabilities.”

He described the strikes as part of a “Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses” (DEAD) operation, pointing to a broader strategy coordinated—albeit tacitly—with Washington.