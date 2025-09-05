Finland is joining a declaration on a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question and implementation of a two-state solution, the Nordic country has said in a statement.

"The process led by France and Saudi Arabia is the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution," Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen said on X on Friday.

The declaration is the result of an international conference at the UN in July, hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event.