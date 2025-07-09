US President Donald Trump hailed West Africa's rich natural resources as he hosted five of its leaders on Wednesday for a White House summit aimed at fostering trade to counter the growing influence of Russia and China.

Trump's administration is seeking to strengthen economic ties with the mineral-rich region as it simultaneously curbs foreign aid to Africa and hits nations with 10 percent import tariffs.

Talks with the presidents of Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon were expected to focus on commercial opportunities and security.

"We're working tirelessly to forge new economic opportunities involving both the United States and many African nations," Trump told the assembled leaders and reporters ahead of the meeting.

"There's great economic potential in Africa, like few other places, in many ways."

He gushed about the continent's "vibrant places, very valuable lands, great minerals, great oil deposits" — and was rewarded with personal praise in return as each leader offered their approval when asked by an African media outlet if Trump should win a Nobel Peace Prize.

The talks — held over a lunch in the State Dining Room — came with Washington seeking to ensure a stable supply of critical minerals.

All five of the countries invited enjoy rich natural resources, including manganese — a key mineral in the production of stainless steel and batteries — iron ore, gold, diamonds, lithium and cobalt.

But overshadowing the talks will be radical steps by Trump and his officials to recalibrate US relations with African nations.

Earlier this month, the administration shuttered the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and said it was moving away from a "charity-based model" to focus instead on trade-based partnerships.

West Africa is expected to be among the regions hardest hit by the aid cuts, which are likely to lead to more than 14 million additional deaths globally by 2030, according to a study published in the Lancet medical journal.

Related TRT Global - Trump to host five African presidents at White House

Drug trafficking and immigration