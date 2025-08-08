WAR ON GAZA
Germany stops all military exports to Israel until further notice
Chancellor Merz criticises the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, says will not authorise any military exports to Israel that could be used in this military campaign.
Germany says a ceasefire in Gaza is its top priority. / Reuters
August 8, 2025

Germany has sharply criticised Israel's plans to occupy Gaza and announced a partial suspension of military exports.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement on Friday.

The conservative leader noted that Germany has so far defended Israel's right to defend itself, supported initiatives for the release of hostages, and advocated for the disarmament of Hamas, backing Israel throughout the conflict.

"The Israeli Cabinet's decision last night to pursue even harsher military action in Gaza makes it increasingly difficult, from the German government's perspective, to see how these goals will be achieved," Merz stressed, adding that his government would no longer authorise any military exports to Israel that could be used in this military campaign.

RelatedTRT Global - Is the tide turning? Academics accuse German govt of complicity in Gaza genocide
Catastrophic humanitarian situation

The chancellor also expressed Berlin’s concerns about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, amid reports of children dying from starvation and widespread famine affecting the Palestinian population due to the Israeli blockade and military operations.

"The German government remains deeply concerned about the ongoing suffering of the civilian population in Gaza. With the planned offensive, the Israeli government would bear even greater responsibility than before," Merz said, and reiterated his call for Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries, including for UN organisations and non-governmental institutions.

He also urged the Israeli government "not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank," amid growing international concerns that such actions could further escalate tensions and jeopardise prospects for a two-state solution.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
