July 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said his administration struck a deal with Pakistan in which Washington will work with Islamabad in developing the South Asian nation's oil reserves.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves," Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership."

Trump's social media post did not provide further details on the deal between the US and Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the United States and Pakistan were "very close" to a trade deal that could come within days, after he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

Separately, Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from India and announced an unspecified "penalty" over New Delhi's purchases of Russian weapons and energy.

He also signed an executive order to escalate tariffs on Brazilian exports by 50 percent.

