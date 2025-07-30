US President Donald Trump has said his administration struck a deal with Pakistan in which Washington will work with Islamabad in developing the South Asian nation's oil reserves.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves," Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership."

Trump's social media post did not provide further details on the deal between the US and Pakistan.