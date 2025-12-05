Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at an informal meeting in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Macron said on X that they shared a "powerful moment" with Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan in Dujiangyan, which is known for its ancient irrigation system. He thanked them for the "inspiring visit" and for the welcome filled with "friendship."

The Dujiangyan irrigation system is the world's "only ancient irrigation project still in operation today, and also one of the earliest successful practices of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature," Xi told Macron.

Its construction process "fully reflects the Chinese nation's spirit of constant self-improvement, fearlessness in the face of hardship, and courage to forge ahead," he added.

Related TRT World - Xi to Macron: France, China should make 'new contributions' toward a multipolar world

Joint statement on climate

Macron, who reached China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, was seen jogging near Jincheng Lake Area in Chengdu before one-on-one talks with Xi.

The two leaders held a delegation-level bilateral meeting in Beijing on Thursday, during which they discussed trade, cooperation, and international and regional issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.