Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed as Malaysia's prime minister, ending days of political impasse in the Southeast Asian country.

The country's King Al Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah made the announcement on Thursday, five days after the parliamentary election which left no party with a majority to form a government.

Anwar will be sworn in by the king at 0900 GMT, according to the palace announcement.

For days, the country was left guessing on who will the king appoint after Anwar and his rival former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin both claimed that they have the necessary 112 votes in the 222-seat parliament to become the country's next leader.

At the weekend election, Anwar's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition won the most number of seats at 82 while Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) grouping grabbed 73, but both missed the simple majority of 112.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies