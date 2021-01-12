Fast News

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the court will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws.

A man walks inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, July 17, 2018. (Reuters)

India's Supreme Court has temporarily paused the implementation of new agricultural laws that have led to widespread protests from farmers.

The court will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws, Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said during a hearing.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi for over a month, calling for the repeal of laws introduced by the federal government, which says the legislation is aimed at modernising the country's antiquated agricultural sector.

Farm leaders say the laws are an attempt to erode a longstanding minimum support price for their produce and want a full repeal of the laws.









Source: Reuters