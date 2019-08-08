State-run All India Radio says security agencies have arrested more than 500 people in the disputed Kashmir region, which is administered by India, to prevent violence. The clampdown has also forced poor migrant workers to flee.

Indian security forces personnel stand guard next to concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar. August 7, 2019. (Reuters)

India on Thursday hit back at nuclear rival Pakistan's downgrading of diplomatic ties over its clampdown on Kashmir, saying its decision to strip the restive region of its autonomy was an "internal affair".

"The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed."

Meanwhile, a petition was filed Thursday in India's top court challenging the communications blackout and security clampdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where people remained holed up in their homes for a fourth day.

State-run All India Radio said security agencies have arrested more than 500 people in the region apparently to prevent any outbreak of violence.

It also reported cross-border firing by Indian and Pakistani troops in the Rajouri sector of the Indian-controlled Kashmir late Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation on Thursday to discuss Kashmir.

Pakistan downgrades diplomatic, trade ties

Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it is downgrading its diplomatic ties with India and suspending bilateral trade in response to New Delhi's decision to reduce Kashmir's special status.

India has cut off all communication channels in Kashmir, while its paramilitary forces reportedly blocked entry and exit points in major towns and cities since then. No one is allowed to step out of their homes.

The Kashmir region is divided between India and Pakistan. The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars, two of them over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947. In 1999, the two sides faced off in Kargil, but this did not lead to a full-fledged war.

Two months after India won independence from British rule, Maharaja Hari Singh, the then-ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, signed a Treaty of Accession for the state to join the rest of the union, formalised in Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Under the accession terms, India's jurisdiction was only to extend to Kashmir's external affairs, defence and communications.

"We're deeply concerned that the latest restrictions in the India-administrated Kashmir will exacerbate the human rights situation in the region," said the UN, which criticised the unprecedented Indian lockdown in the Himalayan region.

Insurgent groups have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India, or its merger with Pakistan, since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Communication blackout

Hit by a complete security lockdown in Kashmir, hundreds of poor migrant workers have begun fleeing the Himalayan region to return to their far-away villages in northern and eastern India.

Some complained on Wednesday that their Kashmiri employers didn't pay them any salary as Indian security forces began imposing tight travel restrictions over the weekend and asked them to leave their jobs.

On Wednesday, workers crowded the railroad station at Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir state, as they waited for trains bound for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. They carried their belongings on their heads and under their arms, tied in bedsheets.

Worker Jagdish Mathur said many people walked for kilometres on a highway and hitched rides on army trucks and buses from Srinagar to Jammu, a distance of 260 kilometres.

"We haven't eaten properly for the past four days," said Mathur, adding that he doesn't have money to buy a rail ticket to take him to his village in eastern Bihar state. "The government should help me."

Surjit Singh, a carpenter, told the New Delhi television channel that he was returning home because of Kashmir's security lockdown.

Every year, tens of thousands of people travel to Kashmir from various Indian states looking for work, mainly masonry, carpentry and agriculture. Whenever the security situation deteriorates, they return homes.

