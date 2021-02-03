Fast News

Muhammad Ismail’s daughter Gulalai tweeted her father was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also accuses her and her mother, charges they have all denied.

FILE - Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist, Muhammad Ismail holds a photo of his daughter, Gulalai Ismail, a prominent Pakistani rights activist living in exile, in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 17, 2019. (AP)

A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist has been arrested in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition.

An anti-terror court in Peshawar on Tuesday denied his bail.

The same court on Wednesday granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold Muhammad Ismail for questioning for three days, Gulalai said.

Her mother, meanwhile, was granted bail.

The Ismail family have denied the charges against them.

My father was produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court today, the court has granted 3 days custody to the CTD police. — Gulalai Ismail ګلالۍاسماعیل (@Gulalai_Ismail) February 3, 2021

Terror allegations

One of the allegations claims a donation to the daughter's children's charity, Aware Girls, was spent on cars that were used as suicide bombs. Aware Girls fights discrimination and abuse of girls and women.

The donation came from a group known as Asia Safe Abortion Partnership, which aims to assist young girls with safe abortions. It has an office in neighbouring India, Pakistan's arch-rival, but operates in a number of countries in Asia.

Gulalai Ismail has been a longtime advocate of women’s and girls’ rights, particularly in Pakistan’s conservative northwest.

Before fleeing Pakistan, she published a report about alleged abuses by Pakistani troops in the former tribal regions.

The military denied the allegations at the time. However, criticism of the military or its intelligence agency can result in threats, intimidation, sedition charges and in some cases, being picked up without any warning.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies