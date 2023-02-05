Fast News

Musharraf remains the longest-serving president of Pakistan after taking power in a coup d'etat in 1999, but was later forced to resign due amid following pressure following his impeachment.

Musharraf was a close US ally in the war against al-Qaida following September 11. (AP)

Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf has died at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness at an American hospital in Dubai, Pakistani local media reported.

Senior military chiefs "express heartfelt condolences on sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf", a brief statement released by the military's media wing said on Sunday.

"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family."

Musharraf was the longest-serving president of Pakistan after taking over the country's reins. He was elected as the president through a referendum in 2002 and remained in office till 2008.

During his tenure, Musharraf accepted the US proposal for Pakistan to become a frontline ally after the 9/11 incident.

Later in 2004, he was elected as a president in uniform for five years via the 17th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.

During his leadership, Musharraf took anti-constitutional measures to depose the judges of the Supreme Court in November 2007. This marked the beginning of the Lawyers' Movement — also known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary.

Following a movement led by the ruling coalition government to impeach Musharraf, he resigned as the president on August 18, 2008.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi, British India. He got his commission from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on April 19, 1961.

Upon getting his commission, he joined the special services group.

The former ruler took part in the Indo-Pakistani War1965 and 1971 wars. He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS).

A year later on October 12, 1999, Gen (retd) Musharraf he took power in a coup d'etat.

