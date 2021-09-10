Fast News

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader attends the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia with other delegation members in this file photo taken on March 18, 2021. (Reuters)

The Kremlin has said Russia would not take part in any way in the Taliban government's inauguration ceremony in Afghanistan.

The speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented at the inauguration by ambassador-level officials, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Foreign countries greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on Wednesday after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a US bounty on their head.

Source: Reuters