Tamil politicians requested Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to continue the practice of singing the Tamil translation of the national anthem, recognised by the constitution to give the community a sense of belonging.

Sri Lanka's military march with national flags during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 4, 2020 (Reuters)

Sri Lanka's new government declined to sing the national anthem in Tamil, the country's second national language, during the island's Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, a departure from the previous government, which sang the anthem in the country's two primary languages to promote ethnic harmony in the aftermath of a decades-long civil war.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected last year largely with votes of majority Buddhist Sinhalese. Minority Tamils overwhelmingly voted against him. Rajapaksa was a top defence official in the civil war and played a major role in defeating the rebel Tamil Tigers.

Many ethnic Tamil civilians were killed or went missing in the war.

The country's 72nd anniversary of independence from Britain was celebrated in Colombo with military parades and air shows.

Rajapaksa said in his speech that he is the president of all communities, reiterating a sentiment he made in his elections speech.

"I have the vision that I must serve as the leader of the country looking after all citizens rather than serve as a political leader concerned only about a particular community," he said.

"As the President today, I represent the entire Sri Lankan nation irrespective of ethnicity, religion, party affiliation or other differences," Rajapaksa said.

Sri Lanka is a Unitary State - a free, sovereign, independent & democratic Republic. As we celebrate 72 years of Independence, I pledge to further strengthen your freedom & pay tribute to all Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim, Malay & Burgher leaders who achieved & ensured our Independence pic.twitter.com/VSzqJ01yhY — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) February 4, 2020

Rajapaksa supporters opposed singing the national anthem in the Tamil language during the previous administration.

Basics on failing to sing the #NationalAnthem in #Tamil at Independence Day celebrations:



1) What does it cost #lka to sing the National Anthem in Tamil?



2) Which state are the Tamil-speaking population part of if the #SriLanka state insists on excluding them from this one? — Amita Arudpragasam (@aarudpra) February 4, 2020

Tamil politicians had requested Rajapaksa to continue the practice of singing the Tamil translation of the national anthem recognised by the constitution in order to give the Tamil community a sense of belonging to the country after decades of estrangement with the state.

To beg or urge thus the singing of the national anthem in Tamil, to not see it as entirely normal, necessary or ordinary & to sing it as an act of resistance or defiance, suggests that in 2020, #srilanka remains - at both helm & core - racist. Profoundly sad. #lka https://t.co/57UCjMPIe7 — Sanjana Hattotuwa (@sanjanah) February 3, 2020

At a separate location, a group of civil activists from both Sinhala and Tamil communities sang both versions of the anthem in a show of support of the Tamils.

@Dailymirror_SL cartoon by Avantha Artigala on 72nd Independence Day celebrations of #SriLanka. So yes, as depicted by him prior to t event, t new Government did stop t earlier practice singing t anthem in Tamil at t close of t ceremony. Went back to practice of only Sinhala. pic.twitter.com/kMouVkL9e8 — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) February 4, 2020

Tamil Tiger rebels fought a 26-year civil war to create an independent state for ethnic Tamils, complaining of systemic marginalisation by the Sinhalese majority-controlled state since independence.

Sri Lankan troops crushed the rebels in 2009, with Rajapaksa playing a key role as a defence bureaucrat in the government led by his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

According to conservative United Nations estimates, about 100,000 people were killed in the civil war.

Both the government and the rebels were accused of committing serious human rights violations.

Source: AP