Fast News

The Japanese Grand Prix's entire Saturday track programme has been cancelled as powerful Typhoon Hagibis bears down on the Suzuka circuit. Two Rugby World Cup matches scheduled for the same day were also cancelled.

Satellite photo taken by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite shows typhoon Hagibis approaching Japan, center left, on October 10, 2019. (AP)

A powerful typhoon is advancing toward the Tokyo area, where torrential rains are expected this weekend.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Hagibis was in the Pacific advancing north-northwestward toward Japan's main island. Its winds of 180 km/h with gusts to 250 km/h as of Friday morning were expected to weaken before landfall Saturday.

Up to 30 inches of rain was forecast south and west of Tokyo. The capital region may see 60cm of rain from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

It's forecast to pass out to sea by Sunday afternoon.

World Rugby Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director Alan Gilpin briefs media on preparations for Typhoon Hagibis, in Tokyo, Japan, on October 10, 2019. (Reuters)

Sport events disrupted

The storm is expected to disrupt sports and holiday events on the three-day weekend that includes Sports Day on Monday.

Two Rugby World Cup matches that were to be played Saturday have already been canceled.

Qualifying for the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka was pushed to Sunday.

The Defense Ministry also cut a three-day annual navy review to just Monday.

Airlines and train services are already making cancellations. All Nippon Airways grounded all domestic flights Saturday at Tokyo's Haneda and Narita international airports.

Japan Airlines and train services expected cancellations as well.

The typhoon is spreading fear especially in Chiba, near Tokyo, which was hit by Typhoon Faxai last month and where homes still have damage.

Chiba city distributed sandbags to shield against flooding and urged residents to make sure they have enough food, water and their phones are charged.

Source: AP