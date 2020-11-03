Fast News

Saudi Aramco, the world's most valuable listed company, shows a 44.6 percent drop in net profits during the Q3.

This file picture taken on November 3, 2019 shows a sign of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering during a press conference by the state company in the eastern Saudi Arabian region of Dhahran. (AFP)

Energy giant Saudi Aramco posted a 44.6-percent slump in third-quarter profit as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on the global demand for crude oil.

Aramco, seen as Saudi Arabia's cash cow, revealed consecutive falls in quarterly profits since it began disclosing earnings last year, piling pressure on government finances as it pursues ambitious multi-billion dollar projects to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

The world's most valuable listed company said on Tuesday it was committed to a bumper dividend even as third quarter net profits dropped to $11.79 billion, compared to $21.3 billion in the same period last year.

Aramco's net profit for the first nine months of this year also dropped 48.6 percent to $35.02 billion, the company said.

The latest results are in line with analysts' expectations but stand in contrast to the losses reported by Aramco's rivals, which are reeling from pandemic-driven economic shutdowns that have suppressed energy requirements.

Although the results underscore a downbeat market, Aramco's July-September results showed an improvement amid relatively steady crude prices compared to the second quarter, when it posted a profit of $6.57 billion.

"We saw early signs of a recovery in the third quarter due to improved economic activity, despite the headwinds facing global energy markets," Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said in the statement.

"We continue to adopt a disciplined and flexible approach to capital allocation in the face of market volatility. We are confident in Aramco's ability to manage through these challenging times and deliver on our objectives."

READ MORE: Saudi Aramco profits plunge as virus batters oil demand

Saudi Aramco takes on more debt ($82.8 billion at end of 3Q, up from $76.1 bn at end of 2Q) to pay its dividend, as free cash flow again short out what's needed. Gearing climbed further to 21.8% (from 20%), well above its self-imposed target of 5-15% | #OOTT #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/coQgRRQ3KB — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) November 3, 2020

Double whammy

Nasser said Aramco was committed to delivering a dividend of $18.75 billion to shareholders for the third quarter – an amount that exceeds the declared profit and the available cash flow.

The announcement is in line with the company's pledge to pay an annual dividend of $75 billion after it floated a sliver of its shares last year in the world's biggest IPO.

"Aramco's dividend payout is now much bigger than its income," said Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management.

"Not a problem if oil rebounds next year. But it will be a big problem if it doesn't," he a dded.

Amid weakening oil prices and flat output, Aramco may have to continue funding its bumper dividend by "borrowing in the short term", said investment research firm Bernstein.

Dividend payments from Aramco help the Saudi government – the company's biggest share holder – manage its ballooning budget deficit.

Cut back

Last month, several oil giants, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, reported another quarter of red ink as uncertainty over oil demand forced the energy sector to rein in spending.

By contrast, Aramco's results reflected its "resilience", Nasser said.

But the Saudi giant is bracing for a possible further wave of coronavirus infections that could undermine a tentative global economic recovery and further erode the demand for crude worldwide, analysts say.

The company has cut its capital spending this year and also slashed hundreds of jobs as it seeks to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, has been hit hard by the double whammy of low prices and sharp cuts in production.

A drop in oil income is expected to hinder Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious "Vision 2030" reform programme to overhaul the kingdom's energy-reliant economy.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia accused of racism as ‘human sanitiser’ image goes viral

Source: AFP