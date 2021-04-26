Fast News

US, China, India, Russia and the UK were the top five spenders, contributing 62% of total global military expenditure, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

With the world's biggest defence budget, US accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020. (AFP)

Global military expenditure has risen by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion last year even as some defence funds were reallocated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in a report.

The five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending worldwide, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Britain in that order.

"We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020," SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva said in a statement.

Nearly all members of @NATO saw their military burden rise in 2020. As a result, 12 NATO members spent 2% or more of their GDP on their militaries, the Alliance’s guideline spending target, compared with 9 members in 2019.



Get the full analysis ➡️ https://t.co/vfzjJAc3rR pic.twitter.com/6pVtGQnCvb — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 26, 2021

US tops list with $778B spending

As global GDP declined because of the pandemic, military spending as a share of GDP reached a global average of 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.

However, some countries such as Chile and South Korea redirected part of their planned military spending to their pandemic response.

Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020.

US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion last year, 4.4 percent than in 2019.

With the world's biggest defence budget, the United States accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020.

Who were the top 10 military spenders in 2020?



1) USA🇺🇸

2) China🇨🇳

3) India🇮🇳

4) Russia🇷🇺

5) UK🇬🇧

6) Saudi Arabia🇸🇦

7) Germany🇩🇪

8) France🇫🇷

9) Japan🇯🇵

10) South Korea🇰🇷



Together they spent $1482 billion, accounting for 75% of global military spending ➡️ https://t.co/rSIa4kNCH6 pic.twitter.com/Q0mgwXgBtL — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 26, 2021

China's military expenditure at $252B

It was the third consecutive year of growth in US military spending, following seven years of continuous reductions.

China's military expenditure, the second highest in the world, is estimated to have totalled $252 billion in 2020, a rise of 1.9 percent from the previous tear.

Chinese military spending has risen for 26 consecutive years, the longest series of uninterrupted increases by any country in SIPRI's database.

