Protesters turn out in many cities in solidarity with Kiev and against Russia's three-pronged assault on Ukraine that killed scores, damaged infrastructure and displaced tens of thousands on the first day.

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kiev has been "left alone" to fend off the Russian assault. (Reuters)

Protesters have turned out in many European and American cities after Russia launched a broad, three-pronged assault on Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and included ground troops entering from annexed Crimea.

Ukraine's leadership said on Thursday that nearly 140 people were killed and more than 300 wounded on the first day of the attacks, while the UN said more than 100,000 people were displaced as a result of the Russian assaults.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "horrible consequences" if any country interferes in its military actions on Ukraine.

On Thursday, protesters in many countries sought an end to Russian attacks and expressed solidarity with Ukraine whose leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev has been "left alone" to fend off the Russian assault.

Russia

Russian police detained more than 1,700 people at protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets, an independent monitor said.

Many in Russia had been sceptical about Putin's plans to attack the pro-Western neighbour.

Moscow was asleep when Putin ordered an air and ground assault on Ukraine in the small hours of Thursday.

Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow (AP)

Berlin, Germany

In Berlin, several hundred people rallied at the Brandenburg Gate, lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag for the second evening.

People carry banners and a Ukrainian flag at a square beside the Brandenburg Gate during a protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. (Reuters)

Prague, Czech Republic

Thousands rallied on Prague's Wenceslas Square and then marched toward the Russian embassy, with demonstrators carrying a large poster featuring Hitler and Putin and the tagline 1938-2022, referring to the year of Nazi Germany's occupation of Czechoslovakia.

Demonstrators attend a rally in support of Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic. (Reuters)

Paris, France

In Paris, several hundred people gathered outside the Russian embassy.

Protesters chanted "Stop Putin, stop the war" and carried placards with slogans declaring "No war" and "Putin Ukraine 2022, Hitler Poland 1939".

People attend a protest at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France. (Reuters)

United States

In New York, some 200 protesters marched from Times Square to Russia's UN office.

Other protesters marched in several other states including Texas, Illinois, California.

Protesters also gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC.

The small group of demonstrators carried signs, as cars passing by blared their horns in solidarity.

People take part in a protest against Russia's massive military operation in Ukraine, in Times Square in New York City, U.S. (Reuters)

Madrid, Spain

In Madrid, Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem was among roughly 50 people who gathered outside the Russian embassy to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Protesters gather during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Madrid, Spain. (Reuters)

London, United Kingdom

In London, a few hundred mainly Ukrainian protesters rallied outside Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official Downing Street residence, which was lit up yellow and blue.

People take part in a pro-Ukrainian demonstration near Downing Street, in London, Britain. (Reuters)

Stockholm, Sweden

Around 150 people demonstrated in Stockholm outside the Russian embassy, waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs reading "Ukraine, solidarity!"

Protesters gather during a rally against Russia's attacks on Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Stockholm, Sweden February. (Reuters)

The Hague, Netherlands

About 100 pro-Ukrainian protesters gathered in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague and a similar number demonstrated on Amsterdam's Dam Square, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported.

People protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands. (Reuters)

Dublin, Ireland

In Dublin, a small group of protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy where red paint was splattered on the mission's emblem by a gated entrance.

Demonstrators hold a sign and Ukrainian flag during an anti-Russia protest outside Dublin, Ireland. (Reuters)

Tbilisi, Georgia

In Georgia, thousands rallied in the capital Tbilisi's main thoroughfare, waving Ukrainian and Georgian flags and holding banners that read "Putin get out of Ukraine".

The attacks have sparked a sense of deja vu in Georgia, which faced a devastating Russian assault in 2008.

Hundreds of Georgian people take to the streets in the capital Tbilisi protesting against the Russian attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)

Source: AFP