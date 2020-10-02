Insight

The Odunpazari Modern Museum (OMM) has won a coveted award at the Museums + Heritage Awards, and continues its exploration of modern and contemporary art with its newest exhibition.

The Odunpazari Modern Museum (OMM) is a one-year old museum in Eskisehir, a city halfway between Istanbul and Ankara in Turkey. It is starting the 2020-2021 season with a new exhibition called “At the End of the Day.” The exhibition begins on October 2, 2020 and ends on April 25, 2021.

Curated by the OMM staff, the exhibition features artists such as Ali Kazma, Aylin Zaptcioglu, Azade Koker, Burcu Yagcioglu, Elmas Deniz, Firat Engin, Hale Tenger, Kerem Ozan Bayraktar, Lara Ogel, Murat Akagunduz, Mustafa Hulusi, Osman Dinc, Sergen Sehitoglu, Serkan Demir, Stephan Kaluza and Yasam Sasmazer.

Yasam Sasmazer, Devastation, linden tree, fungus, moss, 175 x 54 x 35 cm, 2016 (Courtesy of OMM)

“At the End of the Day” draws attention to the fact during the pandemic times, that humanity is finally confronting the damage it has done to nature since the Industrial Revolution and the deterioration of the ecological balance of the Earth.

’At The End Of The Day’ exhibition poster, designed by Studio PUL. (Courtesy of OMM)

These days, observing the natural disasters due to climate change, a huge migration wave that we’ve only seen the start of, and the coronavirus pandemic that we haven’t yet been able to find a cure for, everyone is thinking about nature and humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

The exhibition, which is inspired by these questions, wonders about such things: The Earth can continue to exist without its so-called “masters” humans. But will our kind seek ways to coexist peacefully within nature?

As we realise that using the planet’s resources for profit and comfort without any regard to its ways threatens our very existence, the exhibition shines a light on our collective future.

Lara Ogel, Houses Were Rooms, I Had Forgotten, Site-specific Installation, 2020. (Courtesy of OMM)

OMM by Kengo Kuma and Associates. (NAARO / Courtesy of OMM)

Award-winning architecture

OMM, a modern and contemporary art museum, spread out over 4500 square metres of space, was designed by world renowned Japanese architectural office Kengo Kuma and Associates (KKAA).

OMM - Odunpazarı Modern Museum (Turkey) was awarded ‘The International Project of the Year > £1m’ at the Museums + Heritage Awards on September 22, 2020. It has only been one year since the museum opened its doors on September 7, 2019 to the public in Eskisehir, Turkey.

According to press materials, since its opening, OMM “has hosted four standout exhibitions, two artist residencies and welcomed 166,321 visitors from Turkey and abroad, including over 6,700 students on free school tours and 1,000 participants in learning and education programmes.”

“With its stacked timber design, inspired by the surrounding streetscape of Odunpazarı and its history as a timber trading market, the museum stands as a new landmark that reconnects the town with its heritage, and as a progressive cultural development for Eskişehir and the Central Anatolia region at large,” press materials say. “OMM aims to contribute towards the development of cultural, social, and artistic life through dynamic and extensive public programmes, seminars, artist talks and workshops.”

OMM at dusk. (Batuhan Keskiner / Courtesy of OMM)

Thumbnail image: Mustafa Hulusi, Untitled (White Lily and Hand), 213 x 305 cm, 2015 (Courtesy of OMM)

Headline image: Stephan Kaluza, Arkadienmaschine 6, archival pigment print, 55,7 x 122 cm, 2012 (Courtesy of OMM)

Source: TRT World