Fast News

Mental health experts in the US and Türkiye explain how to cope with post-disaster trauma.

The recent earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye have affected millions of people across 10 provinces as well as neighbouring countries, especially Syria and Lebanon.

While over 13 million people are directly affected within Türkiye’s borders, there is a silent majority that has been mentally affected by the disaster across the world.

Described as the "disaster of the century" in Türkiye, the calamity constitutes a collective trauma, with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) likely to follow and exacerbate the mental health crisis.

Catastrophic events of such enormity can not only trigger new trauma, but also set off old, pre-existing traumas, says Professor Medaim Yanik, an Istanbul-based psychologist who teaches at Ibn Haldun University.

Research into how humans consume news and social media coverage of such disasters reveals that media exposure can influence our behaviour following a natural disaster.

With our timelines inundated with stories of those who have tragically perished or become displaced, as well as miraculous accounts of survival alongside non-stop appeals for aid, many people tend to hit the point of exhaustion, which can impede them from taking action and, in turn, lead them to feelings of guilt. Upon reaching this point, one might feel the need to isolate oneself.

Footage of quakes and rescue operations can trigger fear and anxiety of victims, which may make it more difficult for them to disengage from their traumas, reveals a study published in peer-reviewed academic journal Clinical Psychological Science.

Professor Yanik says that disorders such as anxiety, panic attacks and lack of sleep are normal in the first month following a disaster.

While such symptoms are not identified as diseases during that period, Professor Yanik adds that professional help is advised if they continue for more than a month.

People on the ground

More than 249,000 personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

Rescuers, health workers, volunteers, press reporters and others are likely to face post-traumatic stress disorder in the following weeks and months.

“One-fourth of the health workers had severe trauma levels in the early stages of the earthquake,” according to a study on post-traumatic stress among healthcare workers in the wake of the 6.5-magnitude Malatya-Elazig earthquake in 2020.

Offering psychological support to those impacted by a disaster involves a long process. But there are some immediate measures that can be taken at the individual level. For instance, those who are struggling to cope with the aftermath of a disaster should avoid taking on responsibilities they cannot bear, work in intervals instead of long hours and leave the disaster-hit area if possible, even if only for short periods of time, says Professor Yanik.

On the other hand, coming to the aid of victims on the ground helps rescue teams and volunteers cope with their own traumas, he adds. “Being a remedy for other people is a protective factor for workers on the ground.”

READ MORE: A guide to emotional healing after Türkiye's earthquake disaster

Remote witnesses and survivor’s guilt

Similar — if not identical — symptoms can be experienced by people far away from earthquake zones and a large segment of Türkiye’s population may currently be traumatised as well, says Professor Yanik.

Feelings of guilt, shame, anxiety and low self-esteem can overwhelm a lot of people in times of natural disasters, according to Yanik.

This is what is referred to as “survivor’s guilt,” says Dr Rania Awaad, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Stanford University.

As people from all over the world consume the heartbreaking visuals and stories from the earthquake-hit areas, Dr Awaad says that “it is normal [for them] to feel this terrible.”

There are times when you might be feeling guilty just for sleeping in your warm bed or having unrestricted access to food and other privileges — and the first thing to do to overcome these feelings is to help the victims in whatever way possible, Professor Yanik says.

Making donations, organising campaigns, helping organisers dispatch aid or doing whatever else you’re able to do is the first cure for survivor’s guilt.

The second most important thing both Dr Awaad and Professor Yanik suggest is to take a break from the news every so often.

Even with these small measures, it is possible to channel our feelings and turn your potential trauma into something proactive and productive.

Children

Children are identified as the most sensitive group and need special care and attention during natural disasters. All children — be they earthquake victims or remote witnesses — are likely to feel the mental effects of the disaster for longer than expected.

Dr Awaad says we need to “take a step back” and start with healing ourselves as adults in order to help our children.

The study on the 2020 Malatya-Elazig earthquake demonstrates that people with children have higher trauma scores compared to those without children.

Dr Awaad offered some tips to engage with children in times of distress:

1. Unplug a bit from the news and centre yourself before helping children. This will help you provide a sense of security to children witnessing post-disaster chaos.

2. Prepare yourself mentally before you speak to a child. Learn how best to approach children from different age groups.

3. Try to see what the children already know about the earthquake. Do not go straight to troubleshooting, but rather, ask questions to sympathise with how they feel. Do not bring your adult-level feelings into the conversation and project them onto children; rather, listen and see what they already know by meeting them at their level.

Dr Awaad says that we also need to be careful about things that children don’t verbalise; they might be signalling things they don’t talk about through “nonverbal cues.”

"They might act out and behave differently than they used to. These show that they are distressed even though they are not saying it."

Children also need validation most of the time, Dr Awaad says, adding that we can get a sense of what they are concerned or upset about by asking simple questions.

She also suggests that, in the case of natural disasters, children can be encouraged to contribute aid to victims in any way possible as this will help them overcome their trauma.

Istanbul-based clinical psychologist Selva Arslan says that one must play with traumatised kids as any kind of sensory relief can help them surmount trauma.

Hugging or even touching stuffed animals, playing with soft balls, water or foam bubbles, or practising breathing exercises will be most helpful at the first stage, she says, adding that, “For children who are physically overactive due to stress, jumping or climbing activities” are recommended.

1/3 How to Speak to Our children in Times of Distress (Part 1) Here is a set of tips that we as parents can implement to help quell the fears and anxieties of our children and teens related to distressing news. https://t.co/F4aUkeONFj pic.twitter.com/ZaGPQaMNYt — Dr. Rania Awaad (@DrRaniaAwaad) February 7, 2023

During this time of collective recovery as we witness and live through the aftermath of one of the biggest disasters of the century, we can still choose our worldview and make a roadmap accordingly.

Traumatic events may not affect everyone negatively, however, says Professor Yanik. Past studies indicate that in some cases, people can simply return to routine work, which can be construed as a sign of "resilience.”

He goes on to suggest that such people reconsider what is more important for them in life and begin to care more about their families and relationships. This sort of response is called “post-traumatic growth.”

At Stanford University, Dr Awaad says there are "pop-up healing circles and support groups" that can be helpful for people affected by earthquakes, whether directly or indirectly.

The programmes offer a combination of mental health tips and spiritual techniques to cope with big disasters.

Feeling sadness is a sign of a living, beating heart.



We are an Ummah of hope and faith. Putting trust in Allah and channeling feelings of hopelessness into meaningful contributions to the world around us is one of the most important forms of healing. — Dr. Rania Awaad (@DrRaniaAwaad) February 12, 2023

Source: TRTWorld and agencies