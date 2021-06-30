Insight

The big guns of Euro 2020, France, Germany and Portugal, couldn't make it to the group of eight, a reality many football fans struggle reckon with.

Euro 2020 has thrown too many surprises in the highly charged football tournament with three of the top favorites, Portugal, France and Germany, failing to reach quarter-finals.

Prior to the tournament, which began on June 11, all these three big guns were considered among the top-five most favorite nations for the title. Since they contested in the same group, it became known as “the Group of Death,” together with Hungary.

While France is the last World Cup champion, Portugal won the last Euro cup. Germany has a reputation of being a tough competitor with several international tournaments under its belt.

Although France, Germany and Portugal qualified out of the Group of Death, they lost in Round 16.

Now, “the Group of Death” is dead as many superstars will watch the rest of the Euro 2020 games from home.

Here are how the three teams fared in Euro 2020.

Portugal

Belgium knocked defending champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday.

The match was the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo and a Portugal team who had triumphed in Paris five years ago.

Belgium is considered as another favorite national club in the tournament.

Despite having star players, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, from biggest clubs and leagues in Europe, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal left the tournament so early.

Ronaldo bowed out with five goals from four games, and is currently the tournament's top scorer.

France

The last World Cup Champion France lost to Switzerland in the round of 16 of the European Championship on a memorable evening when Swiss team came from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time.

France's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after losing the penalty shoot-out after his shot was saved, France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 29, 2021. (Reuters)

The match ended 3-3 after 90 minutes and neither team was able to score in extra time.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved a penalty kick from Kylian Mbappe in a penalty shootout to knock France out of the championship with the 5-3 shootout score.

It was Switzerland's first knockout stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted. They will next face Spain on Friday in St Petersburg.

"Honestly I am still in shock," said Sommer, who became the most capped Swiss keeper with 65 international appearances.

The result means France coach Didier Deschamps will miss out on becoming the first man to win World Cup and Euro titles both as a player and a coach.

"It is my responsibility and I told the players that I assume it," Deschamps, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, said of the shock loss.

"When France win merit goes always to the players. When things are less good then it is my responsibility. But that's the way sport is. You have to accept it even if it hurts."

Germany

Germany is always seen among the favorites of major international tournaments as it reached four times the World Cup Championship and three times the European Championship which makes Germans one of the most successful national teams in history.

Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts after a missed chance, England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021. (Reuters)

England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday to reserve their place in the quarterfinals.

At the 75th minute, England broke the deadlock as Sterling finished in the area after left back Luke Shaw's low pass, 1-0.

In the 81st minute, German forward Thomas Muller was one-on-one against Pickford after a through ball by Havertz but sent the ball wide.

Five minutes later, England doubled the gap as Kane scored a header, 2-0. Jack Grealish crossed to assist him.

It was England’s first win over a German team in a knockout match at a major soccer tournament since the 1966 World Cup final.

The disappointing loss at Wembley sent Germany home.

Source: TRT World