At least 51 percent of American people have said they will either wait and see how effective the Covid-19 vaccines are or simply refuse to receive it, according to a recent survey.

Nearly 26 million people in the US have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, including almost six million who have had the second jab, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite the roll out of Covid-19 vaccine reaching 26 million, many Americans are still skeptical about being vaccinated.

According to the poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than half of the US citizens said they would still reject or delay getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

51 percent of people are still hesitant or certainly opposed the vaccine in the US where the vaccination has started since December.

31 percent of Americans said they want to wait to learn more about the effectiveness or side effects of Covid-19 vaccine before taking it.

On the other hand, 13 percent of respondents certainly refuse to be vaccinated while another seven percent approves “if they are required to do so for work, school, or other activities.”

“Those who have not yet been vaccinated for Covid-19 have many concerns and information needs related to the new vaccines,” the survey said.

In January, the share of the US adults who are willing to get the vaccine as soon as possible has increased among Black, Hispanic, and White adults, compared to December.

Together with that, the share of “wait and see” respondents has declined from 39 percent to 31 percent since then the beginning of the vaccination.

Although vaccine enthusiasm has been increased, rural residents continue to be among the “most resistant” to getting vaccinated.

Racial and economic situations are one of the strongest determinants of people’s perception on the vaccine.

“Black and Hispanic adults are also among those most likely to say they want to “wait and see” how the vaccine is working for other people before getting vaccinated themselves,” the pollster said.

The report also found out that knowing someone who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus positively affected people’s decision for receiving the vaccine.

“Among those who say they want the vaccine “as soon as possible,” about half (52 percent) know someone who has been vaccinated, while among those who say they’ll get it “only if required,” a much smaller share (29 percent) know someone who has received the vaccine.”

The US public finds most convincing messages that the vaccine is effective at preventing illness, protection for those who are vaccinated.

Conversely, “hearing that some people experience short-term side effects from the vaccine or that a small number of people have experienced serious allergic reactions has the potential to decrease willingness to get vaccinated for a substantial share of people.”

Source: TRT World