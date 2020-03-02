Insight

Tens of thousands of refugees are at the Turkish border with Greece after Ankara relaxed border controls in response to the ongoing crisis in Idlib.

Tens of thousands of refugees are gathering at Turkey's border crossings with Greece as Ankara announced it could no longer bear the burden of the refugee crisis alone.

Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and the Assad regime's onslaught in Idlib risks sending millions more into the country.

With European help not forthcoming on either the refugee crisis or the situation in Idlib, Turkey has had no choice but give those refugees who want to leave the opportunity to do so.

The pictures below from the area near the Evros River were taken by TRT Arabi's Belal Khaled. They illustrate the crisis unfolding on the Greek border as thousands attempt to cross the border.

Greece has deployed soldiers, as well as police officers, to deal with the crowds of refugees trying to cross into the European Union member state. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Refugees and migrants stand behind barbed wire at the no-mans-land separating Greece and Turkey (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Refugees and migrants demand Greek officials allow them to pass into the country. Greek police have responded with tear gas and live ammunition, with one person reported killed so far. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A man and child walk near the Turkish border with Greece. Tens of thousands have gathered in the area attempting to cross into the European Union state. (TRTWorld)

A man swims back to shore after trying to reach Greece (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A woman and child unable to cross into Greece keep warm near a fire. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A child sleeps near a fire at the border between Turkey and Greece. Greek forces have used force to keep refugees and migrants back. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A man sleeps rough after failing to make the crossing from Turkey into Greece (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A man comforts his child at a shelter near the border between Greece and Turkey (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Women and children are among the tens of thousands trying to cross the Turkish border into Greece (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Men camp out in the open after failing to cross the border into Greece (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Source: TRT World